Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Tradegate
11.03.22
08:18 Uhr
16,400 Euro
-0,040
-0,24 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,24016,56018:33
0,0000,00008:55
Actusnews Wire
11.03.2022 | 18:12
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé confirms that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of iXblue


Groupe Gorgé announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of iXblue to acquire 100% of its capital on the basis of an enterprise value of €410 million. This transaction will bring together iXblue and ECA Group, a Groupe Gorgé subsidiary specializing in autonomous robotics.

A press release detailing the transaction will be issued on Monday morning before the opening of the stock market.

Trading in Groupe Gorgé shares on Euronext Paris has been suspended since this morning at the request of Groupe Gorgé pending a press release on the progress of the iXblue acquisition process. The resumption of trading will take place on Monday morning at the opening of the stock market.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €202 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).



Contacts :


Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr



Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2qfk5tqaWjGmZ5pYpyZZpJnaJeVmpOXamqbnGqalJzJbG6RyGaWacmZZnBkmmlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73544-cp_acquisition-ixblue_11-03-2022_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE GORGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.