Fabasoft: The long-time Managing Board member and co-founder of Fabasoft AG Leopold Bauernfeind today informed his Managing Board colleague Dipl. Ing. Helmut Fallmann and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Friedrich Roithmayr that he will not renew his Managing Board contract, which expires in May 2024, for personal reasons. "After more than 30 years of active leadership for Fabasoft AG, I have decided not to renew my current Managing Board contract when it ends. I am proud of what we have achieved at Fabasoft AG," comments Bauernfeind on his decision. Helmut Fallmann and Leopold Bauernfeind founded Fabasoft together in 1988 and have managed it ever since.Fabasoft: weekly performance: -1.44% Zumtobel: The lightning company Zumtobel Group continued its good first half-year ...

