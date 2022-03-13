Lenzing: Thanks to its strategic focus on wood-based specialty fibers and the predominantly positive market environment, the Lenzing Group recorded a significantly improved revenue and earnings performance in 2021. Revenue grew by 34.4 percent to Euro 2.19 bn. Significant increases in energy, raw material and logistics costs occurred throughout the reporting year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost doubled compared to the previous year to reach a level of Euro 362.9 mn (after Euro 192.3 mn in 2020). The EBITDA margin rose from 11.8 percent to 16.5 percent. Net profit for the year amounted to Euro 127.7 mn (after Euro minus 10.6 mn in 2020), and earnings per share stood at Euro 4.16 (after Euro 0.24 in 2020). The Lenzing Group expects EBITDA for ...

