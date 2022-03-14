Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 7 to March 11, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
transactions
Market
07.03.2022
683,797
44.6347
30,521,106.09
XPAR
07.03.2022
49,963
44.8384
2,240,259.18
CEUX
07.03.2022
24,962
44.8348
1,119,166.30
TQEX
07.03.2022
24,968
44.8351
1,119,442.88
AQEU
08.03.2022
663,634
45.8288
30,413,543.89
XPAR
08.03.2022
50,000
45.8657
2,293,287.40
CEUX
08.03.2022
25,000
45.8630
1,146,576.15
TQEX
08.03.2022
25,000
45.8625
1,146,561.35
AQEU
09.03.2022
660,636
46.0223
30,403,963.74
XPAR
09.03.2022
50,000
45.9598
2,297,989.25
CEUX
09.03.2022
25,000
45.9607
1,149,016.88
TQEX
09.03.2022
25,000
45.9603
1,149,007.98
AQEU
10.03.2022
662,449
45.9323
30,427,838.00
XPAR
10.03.2022
49,947
45.7646
2,285,803.98
CEUX
10.03.2022
24,968
45.7639
1,142,632.26
TQEX
10.03.2022
24,990
45.7655
1,143,680.34
AQEU
11.03.2022
566,084
45.8285
25,942,761.91
XPAR
11.03.2022
99,421
45.8240
4,555,869.89
CEUX
11.03.2022
49,682
45.8342
2,277,137.06
TQEX
11.03.2022
48,528
45.8331
2,224,189.31
AQEU
Total
3,834,029
45.6438
174,999,833.83
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005709/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com