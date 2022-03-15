Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Continues Production of Elektros Sonic and Hires Electric Vehicle Industry Connoisseur, Doniel Gold

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging electric vehicle company, is pleased to work in conjunction with Miami-based serial entrepreneur, Doniel Gold. The company is also pleased to announce that production is right on pace and exclusive rights with Jinpeng Group are being finalized.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Elektros Inc. is delighted to announce the hiring of consultant Doniel Gold, a prominent leader who is well-connected with entrepreneurs and executives across the electric vehicle industry. The company is also thrilled to announce that the discussion of exclusive rights for Elektros Sonic is now in the final stages with Jinpeng Group.

Doniel was born in London and now resides in Miami Beach, FL as a serial entrepreneur. His most recent involvement is with Doroni Aerospace-an electric vehicle of vertical flight (eVTOL) company based in Florida. Gold is an expert in connecting innovative entrepreneurs together and helping companies grow to the fullest potential.

From his powerful connections growing inside the electric vehicle industry, including Blink Charging Co (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), Elektros Inc. is honored to have a businessman of Gold's caliber to make the necessary connections that will move Elektros forward at an unstoppable pace.

The company looks forward building their connections across the electric vehicle industry in preparation for the delivery of their first Elektros Sonic vehicles this summer. With today's rising gas prices, the company is thrilled to be in the forefront of providing an affordable electric vehicle solution for all.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

