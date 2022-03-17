DJ Capital increase of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund of up to CHF 40 million

Press release March 17, 2022

In the period from March 21 to March 31, 2022, 12:00 CEST, a capital increase of up to a maximum of CHF 40 million will be carried out. One (1) subscription right will be allocated to each existing share. Four (4) subscription rights entitle to subscribe one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss francs. In total, a maximum of 312,500 new shares will be issued. This will increase the number of 1,250,000 shares in circulation to a maximum of 1,562,500 shares. The issue price is CHF 126.91 net per new share and has been determined in accordance with the fund contract (Art. 17 No. 3). The exact number of new shares to be issued will be determined after the subscription period, based on the subscriptions received.

There will be no trading in subscription rights. Subscription rights that have not been exercised during the subscription period will expire with no value after March 31, 2022, 12:00 noon CEST. The payment of the newly issued shares will take place on April 07, 2022.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further expand the high-quality existing portfolio. Various attractive acquisition properties in line with the strategy are in the pipeline, some already exclusively.

The fund units are currently traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.

This media release does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to article 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services.

Mirjam Nägeli Salman Baday Media Relations Head Sales & Marketing T +41 43 444 77 92 +41 43 544 70 95 mn@helvetica.com sb@helvetica.com Details of the capital increase Issue volume Maximum CHF 39.7 million Subscription ration 4:1 Number of existing shares 1,250,000 Number of new shares Maximum 312,500 Issue price per share CHF 126.91 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading Subscription period March 21 - March 31 2022, 12.00 Noon CEST Allocation April 01, 2022 Payment date April 07, 2022 Shares valor number / ISIN / Symbol 43472505 / CH0434725054 / HSO Subscription rights valor number / ISIN 116358462 / CH1163584621 / HSO1 Use of proceeds The capital will be used to invest in attractive real estate properties in line with the HSO Fund's investment policy Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zürich Custodian Bank Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel Real estate valuation experts Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich Lead Manager Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase can be found on our website or under Swiss Fund Data.

About Helvetica Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA

Zurich, March 17, 2022 - The fund management company will launch the capital increase for the HSO Fund on March 21, 2022

Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054

Disclaimer This press release does neither constitute an issuance prospectus in the sense of art. 652a or art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a basic information leaflet (key investor information document; KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes. It constitutes neither an offer nor a recommendation to subscribe to or redeem fund units but is intended solely for information purposes. The units of the HSO Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors free of charge. Historical performance is not a guarantee of current or future performance. The performance data does not take into account any commissions and costs charged on the subscription and redemption of shares. This press release is not addressed to persons resident and/or incorporated outside Switzerland. It may not be made available or handed over to US persons within the meaning of the US Securities Act or US tax regulations, nor may it be distributed in the US.

