New York, NY, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) has just launched Leads Navigator, a lead generation tool to raise pipe-line generation standards for millions of sales and marketing professionals worldwide.Fastbase is primarily known for its popular WebLeads add-on to Google Analytics which is today used by more than 1.3 million companies and top brands from around the world. Fastbase analyzes more than 10 billion website visitors every month and with the launch of Leads Navigator includes new features to help sales professionals maximize their opportunities by utilizing various attributes of business data and insights to highlight potential leads.It's becoming more difficult to anticipate events or predict how they'll unfold. That's why it's critical that businesses stay up to date with new org developments in prospects and customers. The last thing a sales exec wants is to reach the wrong decision-maker - to fall behind while the competitors stay ahead of the curve. How can you be sure you're keeping up with the times?A great way to remain relevant and keep up to date is to use Leads Navigator to ensure your business data sources contain a plethora of freshly sourced leads to connect with your prospects, reach your target audience, and boost conversions.Fastbase Leads Navigator empowers sales professionals to establish relationships with prospects. It will be a strong contender in the growing market for lead generation and a fierce competitor to LinkedIn's Sales Navigator by offering lead generation from a pool of 850 million business professionals, nearly double that of LinkedIn's Sales Navigator. Fastbase aims to set itself apart in the league of business data providers globally.The new Fastbase Leads Navigator will allow a free filtered search of its business professionals database and provide all the information needed to contact the right leads. Full name, job title/position, company name, company category and location of the company come as standard and is one the most efficient ways to generate substantial and operational leads portfolios.Subscribers get an empowered experience with Fastbase Leads Navigator, they have access to detailed and specific data including the lead's company e-mail, phone, social media profiles, salary level and education. When clicking into the Search toolbar, sellers will automatically see a view that shows all available filters, including powerful options like "Company Category" and "Location". As you refine your search and change filters, you can watch your results update as you go, shortening the time to find your ideal leads at new or existing accounts. Contacts can be filtered by phone, email or social media profile; whilst companies can be sourced from Google, LinkedIn, CrunchBase or Bloomberg.Fastbase Leads Navigator will emerge to be an indispensable sales and marketing tool by providing key insights to the most suitable leads for new business opportunities, leading the way to more relevant and valuable, and thus beneficial business connections.Leads Navigator is designed in such a way that the search and filter options can be filtered according to the business driver and profile required - this means there are at least two other hot value propositions: recognizing supplier opportunities for purchasing teams; and Human Resources prospecting for open employment positions.Supporting companies and enterprises, empowering and focusing their sales efforts, enforcing their marketing and communication efficiency, enhancing their supplier portfolio and facilitating their human resources to engage the right talents - Leads Navigator brings these assets to companies that intend to prosper and extend their business and sales revenue. Fastbase Leads Navigator is predicted to skyrocket in the global lead generation solution market, which is expected to grow an estimated CAGR of 17.5% by 2028 according to Report Linker.The new Leads Navigator will be introduced in a beta version on March 17th and the official launch is set for March 28th. During the month of April, additional smart features will be added to make it even easier to reveal leads perfectly matching the target audiences.With Fastbase's recent announcement of its acquisition of 24.5% of Etheralabs LLC, a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and implements disruptive technologies across the Blockchain area, Fastbase can now access the latest blockchain technology to empower data distribution and support the new Leads Navigator.About Fastbase, Inc.Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality), or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. 