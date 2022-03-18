DJ DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2022 / 12:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Title: Dr. First name: Kurt Last name(s): Bock 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FUCHS PETROLUB SE b) LEI 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5D64 b) Nature of the transaction Dr. Kurt Bock instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 38,050.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 1, 2022. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 18/03/2022; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

