Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E5D6 ISIN: DE000A3E5D64 Ticker-Symbol: FPE3 
Xetra
18.03.22
14:03 Uhr
33,820 Euro
+0,420
+1,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FUCHS PETROLUB SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUCHS PETROLUB SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,82033,88014:29
33,84033,88014:29
Dow Jones News
18.03.2022 | 13:25
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

DJ DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2022 / 12:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

Title:     Dr. 
 
 First name:  Kurt 
 
 Last name(s): Bock 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:   Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 FUCHS PETROLUB SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:     Share 
 
 ISIN:     DE000A3E5D64 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Dr. Kurt Bock instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market 
 sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each 
 case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several 
 years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS 
 PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, 
 the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 38,050.00 in a market 
 sensitive manner until April 1, 2022. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price     Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 18/03/2022; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   FUCHS PETROLUB SE 
       Friesenheimer Str. 17 
       68169 Mannheim 
       Germany 
Internet:   www.fuchs.com/gruppe 
 
End of News  DGAP News Service 
=------------

73501 18.03.2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302021&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 07:52 ET (11:52 GMT)

FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.