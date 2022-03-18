DJ PhosAgro Announces Significant Reduction in its Stake in Phosint Limited

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro Announces Significant Reduction in its Stake in Phosint Limited 18-March-2022 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 18 March 2022

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has reduced its stake in Phosint Limited[1] as a result of the issue of additional shares to Negrino Limited, which was established by the management of the company's trading structures.

The acquisition by Negrino Limited of a 95% stake in Phosint Limited and the corresponding reduction in PhosAgro's stake in Phosint Limited to 5% was the result of a management buyout of Phosint Limited by its trading structures.

Amid the growing number of restrictive measures in several countries, changes in Phosint Limited's ownership structure will help ensure the uninterrupted supply of PhosAgro's products to international trading companies.

Despite the high degree of volatility and uncertainty in markets, PhosAgro remains focused on continuing its stable operations and is committed to doing its utmost to meet its obligations in a suitable manner.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

[1]PJSC PhosAgro had controlled all of the Company's foreign trading companies through Phosint Limited.

