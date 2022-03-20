Another recovery week for our ATX TR, which went 5.73 percent up. News came from Andritz (3), CA Immo, Addiko, Mayr-Melnhof, Strabag (2), Wolftank, S&T (2), Immofinanz, Valneva, OMV, Immofinanz, SBO and Verbund. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 5,73% to 6.835,75 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -12,91%. Up to now there were 27 days with a positive and 28 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 17,16% away, from the low 15,1%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 1,37%, the weakest is Monday with -1,23%. These are the best-performers this week: Erste Group 14,61% in front of EVN 9,84% and Lenzing 9,13%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -4,72% in front of Marinomed Biotech -2,44% and Zumtobel -2,12%. Further ...

