Mayr-Melnhof: The MM Group was able to overall successfully close the financial year 2021, which was characterized by historically unprecedented cost increases, in particular for energy, recovered paper and pulp. The Group's consolidated sales reached Euro 3,069.7 mn which is 21.4 % above the previous year's figure (2020: Euro 2,528.4 mn). This increase was mainly acquisition-related from the division Board & Paper. At Euro 269.6 mn operating profit was 16.5 % above the previous year (2020: Euro 231.4 mn). Around 55 % of this increase is attributable to MM Board & Paper and around 45 % to MM Packaging. Profit for the year rose by 17.5 % to Euro 190.7 mn (2020: Euro 162.2 mn). In line with the solid profit development, a dividend increase to Euro 3.50 per share (2020: Euro 3.20) ...

