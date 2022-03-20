Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from the Italian Burgo to rebuild the press section of its PM2, a test liner/white top liner machine, at the Avezzano mill in Italy. Start-up is scheduled for the 1Q 2023. The new press section has a design speed of 1,200 m/min and a width of 5.32 m at the pope reel.Andritz: weekly performance: 4.03% S&T: The Supervisory Board of S&T AG appointed Clemens Billek to the Executive Board of S&T AG as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), effective as of May 2, 2022. As a proven expert, Clemens Billek will be responsible for the topics law, compliance, internal audit, risk management and corporate governance on the S&T Executive Board. After starting his career at the stock exchange supervisory authority in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...