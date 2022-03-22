CORRECTION: Admission procedure for bonds of AS Longo Group initiated

Correction: Updated Company description attached (changes in the slide 7). Nasdaq Riga on March 18, 2022 received application from AS Longo Group requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000860062 1 000 3 000 000 EUR 30.11.2024 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS Longo Group Company Description, Terms of the Notes Issue and Financial reports in Latvian (Audited Annual Report for 2020 and Audited Consolidated Report for 2020). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1052693