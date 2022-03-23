DJ Petrofac Limited: RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

-- Significant progress on 2021 strategic objectives

-- Long term capital structure in place following capital raise and comprehensive refinancing

-- Business performance net profit of USUSD35 million(1)(2)

-- Reported net loss of USUSD(195) million(2) post impairments and separately disclosed items

-- Group order intake of USUSD2.2 billion(4)

-- Achieved targeted cost savings of USUSD250 million

-- Net debt of USUSD144 million(7) and liquidity of USUSD705 million(8)

-- Backlog of USUSD4.0 billion, of which Russia is 0.6%

-- Recently reinstated to ADNOC's bidding list for all upcoming tenders

-- Well positioned with a Group pipeline of USUSD37 billion for award in 2022, of which USD7 billion is in NewEnergies

Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 (restated)(3) USUSDm Business Separately disclosed Reported Business Separately disclosed Reported performance items performance items Revenue 3,057 n/a 3,057 4,081 n/a 4,081 EBITDA 104 n/a n/a 211 n/a n/a Net profit / (loss) 35 (230) (195) 50 (242) (192) (2)

Sami Iskander, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, commented:

"Our 2021 results demonstrate a resilient performance thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our people and a renewed focus on service quality, bringing us closer to our clients. We continued to manage the challenges of COVID-19 while delivering our significant cost reduction targets to enhance our competitiveness. Our relatively mature portfolio has shielded us from the current inflationary environment.

"Significant strategic progress made in 2021 under our plan to rebalance, reshape and rebuild Petrofac saw us resolve the SFO investigation and establish a long-term capital structure for the Group. Furthermore, we recently achieved a significant milestone through our reinstatement to ADNOC's bidding list, which is a major step forward as we look towards rebuilding the backlog. We are now in a stronger position, having created the right environment to pursue future growth.

"Looking forward, we are focused on securing the backlog that will deliver profitable growth whilst retaining a strict approach to bidding discipline. While clients continue to prioritise cash preservation over new investments, we expect the increasingly supportive energy price environment to improve the outlook for awards as the year progresses. Market fundamentals are strong in our traditional markets, particularly in the MENA region where Petrofac has a leading position, and in New Energies, underpinning the medium-term performance objectives that we are confident will drive significant shareholder value over the coming years."

DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Engineering & Construction (E&C)

E&C demonstrated its ability to deliver for clients across the portfolio in difficult circumstances, but financial performance continued to be materially impacted by COVID-19. As expected, revenue decreased as a result of the lower backlog and pandemic-related project delays.

Net profit margins were impacted by cost increases related to the COVID-19 disruption, including the recognition of full-life losses on a small number of contracts. The challenges on these mature projects have been resolved and are not expected to have an impact in 2022. Margins were further reduced by the write down announced on 11 March, as a result of the progress made in closing out claims in relation to two historical projects.

Cost inflation had limited impact on E&C's relatively mature portfolio, with procurement largely complete, and we do not expect inflation to present a headwind for margins going forward. Furthermore, having adapted to the new operating environment, clients have started to show more flexibility in settling claims related to COVID-19 and we have now resolved commercial positions on a large number of our projects.

Margins were supported by management actions to reduce costs and by USD29 million of tax provision releases in the year.

The contraction in capital spending by clients, initially triggered by the decline in oil and gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, continued into 2021 in our addressable markets. As a result, new order intake in the year was USUSD1.2 billion (2020: USUSD0.7 billion), comprising EPC contracts in Oman, Libya and Lithuania and other net variation orders. As the year progressed, the market showed signs of recovery and over 90% of order intake was secured in the second half of the year.

E&C financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 (1)(2)

-- Revenue down 36% to USUSD2.0 billion

-- EBIT down to USUSD(14) million

-- EBIT margin down 3.3 ppts to (0.7)%

-- Net profit margin down 1.6 ppts to 0.4%

-- Net profit of USUSD8 million

-- USUSD1.2 billion of new order intake

Asset Solutions (AS)

Business unit previously known as "Engineering & Production Services"

AS delivered a strong financial performance in the year with significant growth in both revenue and margins. Revenue increased across each of its service lines (Asset Operations, Asset Developments and Wells & Decommissioning). Engineering, procurement and construction activity on our Asset Developments projects portfolio progressed well, overcoming challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with strong delivery on several projects in the MENA region.

Net margins increased significantly due to higher revenues, a lower overhead ratio, high contract margins on some projects, higher income from associates and tax provision releases.

The volume of work in new energies (carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, waste-to-value and offshore wind) increased markedly, with AS executing 16 contracts, predominantly Pre-FEED and FEED studies, up from two contracts in 2020. We further strengthened our position in these sectors through strategic alliances with technology partners and developers, including with Protium for green hydrogen and with Storegga and Co2Capsol for carbon capture and storage. In 2022 we formed an alliance with Seawind Ocean Technology to strengthen our position in the floating offshore wind sector.

Asset Solutions financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 (1)(2)

-- Revenue up 19% to USUSD1.1 billion

-- EBIT up 48% to USUSD74 million

-- EBIT margin up 1.3 ppts to 6.7%

-- Net profit up 115% to USUSD86 million

-- Net profit margin up 3.4 ppts to 7.7%

-- Underlying net profit margin, excluding tax provision releases, up 1.2 ppts to 5.5%

-- USUSD1.0 billion of awards, representing a book-to-bill of just over 0.9x

Integrated Energy Services (IES)

Following the disposal of the Mexico assets in 2020, IES financial results in the year reflected the performance of its sole remaining asset, Block PM304 in Malaysia. Production declined due to the unplanned outage in the main Cendor field, partly offset by the start of production from the East Cendor development in June. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased as higher oil prices more than offset lower production.

IES financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 (1)(2)

-- Revenue down 55% to USUSD50 million (up 19% on a like-for-like basis)? Disposal of Mexico assets in 2020 ? Average realised oil price(6) up 92% to USUSD75/boe ? Net equity production down 35% to 640 kboe on a like-for-like basis

-- EBITDA down 46% to USUSD21 million (up 40% on a like-for-like basis)

-- Net loss decreased to USUSD5 million (2020: USUSD18 million loss or USUSD14 million on a like-for-like basis),with lower EBITDA and higher tax mitigated by lower interest and depreciation

As a result of East Cendor coming on stream part way through the year, the exit rate net production was 2.9 kboe/d compared with an average of 1.8 kboe/d for the full year. Production in 2022 is expected to benefit from the return of production from the main Cendor field in the second half of the year (c.0.9 kboed).

SEPARATELY DISCLOSED ITEMS

The reported net loss(2) of USUSD195 million (2020 restated(3): USUSD192 million) was caused by separately disclosed items and certain re-measurements of USUSD230 million (2020 restated(3): USUSD242 million). These were primarily:

-- USUSD106 million penalty imposed by the UK courts in connection with the conclusion of the SFOinvestigation, which was paid earlier this year

-- USUSD28 million of costs in relation to the Group's refinancing related costs

-- A non-cash impairment charge of USUSD58 million following a review of the carrying amount of the investmentin Block PM304 in Malaysia based on increased uncertainty in respect of securing an extension for the ProductionSharing Contract beyond the current term, which expires in 2026. This comprises:? a USUSD15 million impairment charge of the carrying amount of the investment; and ? a USUSD43 million write-down of the associated deferred tax asset based the shorter recoverabilityperiod

Consistent with previous periods, all COVID-19 related costs are treated as business performance.

CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

