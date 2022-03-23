Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Momentum Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (29/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Momentum Group AB, company registration number 559266-0699, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Momentum Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares, first day of trading is expected to be March 31, 2022. The company has a total of 50,480,889 shares as per today's date of which 564, 073 A-shares and 49,916,816 B-shares. Short Name: MMGR B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 49,916,816 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017562523 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 252994 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.