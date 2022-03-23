Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: A2DSQA ISIN: SE0009922305 Ticker-Symbol: 1MH 
Frankfurt
23.03.22
08:05 Uhr
18,500 Euro
+0,460
+2,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Momentum Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (29/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Momentum Group AB, company registration
number 559266-0699, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Momentum Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on
Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company meets the liquidity requirements for the
B-shares, first day of trading is expected to be March 31, 2022. 

The company has a total of 50,480,889 shares as per today's date of which 564,
073 A-shares and 49,916,816 B-shares. 

Short Name:            MMGR B         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 49,916,816       
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0017562523      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          252994         
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code:   50 Industrials         
---------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods & Services
---------------------------------------------------







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
