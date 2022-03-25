Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposals were approved at the special meeting of stockholders held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Lead, South Dakota (the "Meeting"). A total of 55,800,485 or 78.76% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved a proposal to adopt and approve the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 10, 2021 (as may be amended from time to time, the "merger agreement"), by and among Dakota Territory, JR Resources Corp., a Nevada corporation ("JR Resources"), DGC Merger Sub I Corp., a Nevada corporation, and DGC Merger Sub II LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, and approve the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Merger," and the proposal, the "Merger Proposal"). The following Dakota Territory shareholders were not entitled to vote on the Merger Proposal: JR Resources; Jonathan Awde, director, officer and stockholder of JR Resources; Robert Quartermain, a significant stockholder of JR Resources; Mac Jackson, director of JR Resources; and William Gehlen, director of JR Resources. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For & % of Shares Entitled to Vote Votes Against & % of Shares Entitled to Vote Votes Abstained & Percentage of Shares Entitled to Vote 19,678,990 (97.78%) 1,756 (0.01%) 444,286 (2.21%)

Jonathan Awde, President and CEO of Dakota Territory, stated, "I would like to thank all of the shareholders who voted in favour of the Merger. We look forward to closing the Merger, which we anticipate will occur on March 31st, and moving forward as Dakota Gold Corp."

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company:

Robert Quartermain

Stephen O'Rourke

Jonathan Awde

Gerald Aberle

Jennifer Grafton

Amy Koenig

Alex Morrison

(55,722,716 shares or 99.86% voted "For", 21,268 or 0.04% voted "Against" and 56,501 or 0.10% abstained from voting).

The Company's shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Ham, Langston & Brezina, L.L.P., as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022 (55,318,573 shares or 99.14% voted "For", 28 or 0.00% voted "Against" and 481,884 or 0.86% abstained from voting).

In addition, the Company's shareholders have approved the Dakota Territory Resource Corp. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (55,668,881 shares or 99.76% voted "For", 63,189 or 0.11% voted "Against" and 68,415 or 0.12% abstained from voting).

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp is a Nevada corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Homestake District of South Dakota.

Inquiries

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries: For more information, please contact Jonathan Awde at 604-761-5251 or JAwde@gold-sd.com.

