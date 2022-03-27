CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company reported a net profit for the period at Euro 479.8 mn, which is the highest in the company's history (88.9% above the previous year's figure of Euro 253.9 mn). The revaluation result based on independent external appraisals totalled Euro 541.1 mn, significantly above the previous year's figure (31.12.2020: Euro 183.5 mn). Recurring earnings (FFO I) totalled Euro 128.3 mn and was thus 4% below the previous year's value (31.12.2020: Euro 133.8 mn). Silvia Schmitten-Walgenbach, CEO of CA Immo: "Our high-quality inner-city office portfolio and the high profitability of the development business generated good earnings and further value enhancement for our shareholders in the 2021 business year. Through targeted portfolio management, we increased ...

