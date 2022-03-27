ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, announced the agreement to sell the independent and dedicated AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH) business to Plastic Omnium (Euronext: POM) for a purchase price of EUR 65 million. The transaction represents a further step in the implementation of ams OSRAM's previously communicated strategy to focus on dedicated strategic core technology and divesting businesses that are not seen as core to the corporate strategy. ams Osram will continue to be a key supplier of automotive LED and optical components to Plastic Omnium. This transaction does not include other ams Osram technologies and products for automotive OEM and the automotive aftermarket.AMS: weekly performance: 5.11% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...