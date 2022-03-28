Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 21 to March 25, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
21.03.2022
659,876
46.0577
30,392,362.27
XPAR
21.03.2022
50,000
46.0762
2,303,810.55
CEUX
21.03.2022
25,000
46.0760
1,151,898.80
TQEX
21.03.2022
25,000
46.0767
1,151,918.58
AQEU
22.03.2022
661,937
45.9332
30,404,878.65
XPAR
22.03.2022
50,000
45.9518
2,297,591.70
CEUX
22.03.2022
25,000
45.9495
1,148,736.60
TQEX
22.03.2022
25,000
45.9507
1,148,768.03
AQEU
23.03.2022
587,756
46.1216
27,108,223.62
XPAR
23.03.2022
85,000
46.1500
3,922,750.94
CEUX
23.03.2022
43,000
46.1497
1,984,438.39
TQEX
23.03.2022
43,000
46.1526
1,984,559.65
AQEU
24.03.2022
644,797
46.9866
30,296,789.70
XPAR
24.03.2022
50,000
47.0314
2,351,569.60
CEUX
24.03.2022
25,000
47.0297
1,175,743.38
TQEX
24.03.2022
25,000
47.0354
1,175,884.40
AQEU
25.03.2022
648,307
46.7687
30,320,450.31
XPAR
25.03.2022
50,000
46.8023
2,340,114.15
CEUX
25.03.2022
25,000
46.7901
1,169,751.80
TQEX
25.03.2022
25,000
46.7869
1,169,673.65
AQEU
Total
3,773,673
46.3739
174,999,914.75
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
