In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 21 to March 25, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 21.03.2022 659,876 46.0577 30,392,362.27 XPAR 21.03.2022 50,000 46.0762 2,303,810.55 CEUX 21.03.2022 25,000 46.0760 1,151,898.80 TQEX 21.03.2022 25,000 46.0767 1,151,918.58 AQEU 22.03.2022 661,937 45.9332 30,404,878.65 XPAR 22.03.2022 50,000 45.9518 2,297,591.70 CEUX 22.03.2022 25,000 45.9495 1,148,736.60 TQEX 22.03.2022 25,000 45.9507 1,148,768.03 AQEU 23.03.2022 587,756 46.1216 27,108,223.62 XPAR 23.03.2022 85,000 46.1500 3,922,750.94 CEUX 23.03.2022 43,000 46.1497 1,984,438.39 TQEX 23.03.2022 43,000 46.1526 1,984,559.65 AQEU 24.03.2022 644,797 46.9866 30,296,789.70 XPAR 24.03.2022 50,000 47.0314 2,351,569.60 CEUX 24.03.2022 25,000 47.0297 1,175,743.38 TQEX 24.03.2022 25,000 47.0354 1,175,884.40 AQEU 25.03.2022 648,307 46.7687 30,320,450.31 XPAR 25.03.2022 50,000 46.8023 2,340,114.15 CEUX 25.03.2022 25,000 46.7901 1,169,751.80 TQEX 25.03.2022 25,000 46.7869 1,169,673.65 AQEU Total 3,773,673 46.3739 174,999,914.75

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

