Dow Jones News
30.03.2022 | 15:37
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: TR1

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: TR1

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: TR1 30-March-2022 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Anemoi International Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Thomas Grant Nominees Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Leicester, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                  See Note 9 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        28/03/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             30/3/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   6.11%                              10,500,000 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                4.91%                              7,725,000 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
VGG0419A1057   10,500,000                   6.11% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
Flare Capital 0.58% 
P3 Capital  0.47% 
P4 Capital  0.68% 
Peterhouse  4.95% 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion UK 
Date of completion  30 March 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      AMOI 
LEI Code:    213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  152608 
EQS News ID:  1315895 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2022 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
