Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Momentum Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Momentum Group AB's shares (short name MMGR B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Momentum Group operates, develops and acquires successful sustainable companies in the Nordic region through active ownership with decentralised profit and business responsibility. The group consists of a number of companies which together constitute one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of industrial components, industrial services and other related services in the industrial sector. What the businesses have in common is that they will help make customers' operations easier, safer and more profitable by offering sustainable, long-life products and services with a strong local presence close to customers. Momentum Group has a clear growth strategy with the ambition to grow through both acquisitions and development of existing businesses. The Group has net sales of approximately SEK 1.5 billion and some 500 employees. "The reason behind the separate listing of Momentum Group is a conviction that increased focus creates shareholder value," said Ulf Lilius, CEO of Momentum Group. " As a separate listed group we can better take advantage of the strategic and operational opportunities within our operations and at the same time take advantage of the opportunities that exist for long-term profitable growth - both organically and through acquisitions." "We are excited to welcome Momentum Group as a separate listing on the Nasdaq Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Their ability to develop, operate and acquire profitable and sustainable companies in the Nordic serves an important purpose and creates value for shareholders. We look forward to seeing what they will accomplish as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm