Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSQA ISIN: SE0009922305 Ticker-Symbol: 1MH 
Frankfurt
31.03.22
08:00 Uhr
14,180 Euro
+0,040
+0,28 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 08:41
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Momentum Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Momentum Group AB's shares (short name MMGR B) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the
21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Momentum Group operates, develops and acquires successful sustainable companies
in the Nordic region through active ownership with decentralised profit and
business responsibility. The group consists of a number of companies which
together constitute one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of industrial
components, industrial services and other related services in the industrial
sector. What the businesses have in common is that they will help make
customers' operations easier, safer and more profitable by offering
sustainable, long-life products and services with a strong local presence close
to customers. Momentum Group has a clear growth strategy with the ambition to
grow through both acquisitions and development of existing businesses. The
Group has net sales of approximately SEK 1.5 billion and some 500 employees. 

"The reason behind the separate listing of Momentum Group is a conviction that
increased focus creates shareholder value," said Ulf Lilius, CEO of Momentum
Group. " As a separate listed group we can better take advantage of the
strategic and operational opportunities within our operations and at the same
time take advantage of the opportunities that exist for long-term profitable
growth - both organically and through acquisitions." 

"We are excited to welcome Momentum Group as a separate listing on the Nasdaq
Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Their
ability to develop, operate and acquire profitable and sustainable companies in
the Nordic serves an important purpose and creates value for shareholders. We
look forward to seeing what they will accomplish as a Main Market listed
company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
ALLIGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.