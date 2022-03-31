Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Audited Results -2

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Audited Results to 31 March 2021

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO

31 MARCH 2021

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies.

The Company made a loss for the year of GBP38,734, compared to a profit of GBP75,050 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2020: GBPNil).

Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2021 were GBP109,546 (2020: GBP19,868).

Despite the issues associated with Covid-19, we have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are generally pleased with performance.

We have participated in a number of early-stage investments and are working on a number of new projects to add value. Due to Covid-19 there have been delays in a number of flotations where we are pre-ipo investors but we hope that a number of these are now nearing fruition. We are particularly excited about the potential listing of Elephant Oil and an Africa-focused copper exploration company where we are a founder shareholder and which we plan to float on a stock exchange in 2022.

We hold cash at bank today of GBP47,000.

We now hold stakes in the following entities:

-- Aqru plc (AQUIS: AQRU)

-- Elephant Oil Limited

-- Genflow Biosciences plc (AIM:GENF)

-- Impact Oil & Gas Limited

-- Mafula Energy Limited

-- MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED)

-- Minergy Limited (Botswana SX)

-- New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5)

-- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE:NVLH)

-- NFT Investments plc (AQUIS:NFT)

-- Pilar Gold Inc

-- Rift Resources Limited

-- Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV:RYR)

-- Trigon Metals Inc (TSXV:TM)

The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector.

Brian Rowbotham

Non-Executive Chairman

31 March 2022

Financial Review and Change of Auditor

The loss for this year before taxation was GBP38,734 (2020: profit of GBP75,050).

Cash in the bank at the end of March 2021 was GBP109,546 (2020: GBP19,868).

The Company also announces that it has appointed Pointon Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, PKF Littlejohn LLP, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 2021 2020 GBP GBP Continuing Operations Revenue - - Operating expenses (65,290) (71,886) 228,857 Other gains - sale of financial assets at fair value through 70,555 Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit 76,374

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (38,735) 75,043

Finance income 1 7

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX (38,734) 75,050

Income tax expense - -

(38,734) 75,050 (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 75,050

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - -

Fair value change in value on available-for-sale financial assets - -

Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (38,734) 75,050 75,050 75,050 75,050 75,050

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 2020 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (701,821) 762,012 Loss for the year - - - (38,734) (38,734) 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (740,555) 723,278 ?????????? ????????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 2019 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (776,871) 686,962 Profit for the year - - - 75,050 75,050 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (701,821) 762,012 ?????????? ????????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 2021 2020 GBP GBP ASSETS NON CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss 239,719 188,672 CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss 559,583 724,442 Trade and other receivables 25,595 - Cash and cash equivalents 109,546 19,868 694,724 744,310 TOTAL ASSETS 934,443 932,982 ?????????? ?????????? EQUITY ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES Issued share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium 1,174,631 1,174,631 Reserves 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (740,555) (701,821) TOTAL EQUITY 723,278 762,012 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 211,165 170,970 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 934,443 932,982 ?????????? ??????????

Approved by the Board on 31 March 2022

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 2021 2020 GBP GBP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Total operating (Loss)/profit (38,734) 75,050 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE TO PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS Finance income (1) (7) ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (38,735) 75,043 INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL Gain on disposal of financial assets held through profit and loss (228,857) (70,555) Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit and loss 202,302 (76,374) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (25,595) - Return of capital 12,339 - Increase in trade and other payables 40,195 41,219 INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL 384 (105,710) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (38,351) (30,667) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of financial assets through profit and loss (285,136) (173,039) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 413,165 176,829 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 128,029 3,790 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 89,678 (26,877) Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April 2020 19,868 46,745 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 109,546 19,868 ?????????? ?????????

