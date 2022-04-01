RCI Banque: RCI Banque discloses exposure to Russia and Ukraine

April, 1st 2022

RCI Banque discloses exposure to Russia and Ukraine

RCI Banque has investments and operations in Russia and Ukraine. The bank strictly complies with the regulations in force and diligently implements the necessary measures to comply with international sanctions as soon as they are published.

Given the way the bank operates in these two countries, balance sheet exposure to Russia and Ukraine is limited.

Russia:

RCI Banque main exposure to Russia derives from its equity investment in RN Bank, a self-funded Joint Venture in which we hold 30% of the economic interest and that we consolidate by the equity method. RCI Banque share of RN Bank equity was 92 M€ as of 31/12/2021.

RCI Banque is assessing the available options with RN Bank other shareholders, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards RN Bank employees.

RCI Banque also owns 100 % of RNL Leasing, a small leasing company that we consolidate by global integration. As of 31/12/2021, RCI Banque equity investment in RNL Leasing was 2 M€ while intra-group loans amounted to 15 M€.

A non-cash adjustment may have to be recorded against the book value of our assets in Russia at the time of the 2022 first half results. As of December 31, 2021, this value amounted to 109 million euros representing approximatively 22bps1 of RCI Banque's 2021-year end CET1 ratio (14.76%). Our strong capital position would allow us to absorb such adverse shock.

Ukraine:

In Ukraine we have a commercial agreement carried out by a non-consolidated subsidiary and therefore no lending exposure. RCI Banque's net investment is limited to the equity share of this subsidiary (0,3 M€).

We continue to dynamically monitor our risk exposure, whilst constantly assessing the potential impact of the conflict.

About RCI Bank and Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, RCI Bank and Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group created almost 100 years ago, RCI Bank and Services is a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and networks.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services.

At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS

1 Impact on CET 1 ratio:

In €M 31/12/2021 After adjustment Impact CET1 capital 4 932 4 823 -109 (1) Risk-weighted exposure amount 33 420 33 174 -246 (2) Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 14,76% 14,54% - 22 bps (1) In case of full depreciation of RN Bank equity (€92M), RNL Leasing equity (€2M) and loans to RNL Leasing (€15M) (2) Decrease of RWA linked to equity investments in RN Bank (€92M with 250 % risk weight), depreciation on RNL Leasing Risk-Weighted assets (€16M)

