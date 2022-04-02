Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EVLI PLC ON 4 APRIL 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2 APRIL 2022 SHARES CORRECTION: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EVLI PLC ON 4 APRIL 2022 The number of listed B-shares is corrected. The correct number is 9 364 289. The class B shares of Evli Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 4 April 2022. Basic information on class B shares of Evli Plc as of 4 April 2022: Trading code: EVLI Issuer code: EVLI ISIN-code: FI4000513437 LEI code: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766 Orderbook id: 252993 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 9 364 289 Listing date on the Official List: 4 April 2022 Industry: 30 Financials ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Maunu Lehtimäki Address: Aleksanterinkatu 19 A FI-00100 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 9 476 690 Internet: www.evli.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260