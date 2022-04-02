Anzeige
02.04.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EVLI PLC ON 4 APRIL 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2 APRIL 2022 SHARES

CORRECTION: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EVLI PLC ON 4
APRIL 2022 

The number of listed B-shares is corrected. The correct number is 9 364 289.

The class B shares of Evli Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq
Helsinki on Monday 4 April 2022. 

Basic information on class B shares of Evli Plc as of 4 April 2022:

Trading code: EVLI

Issuer code: EVLI

ISIN-code: FI4000513437

LEI code: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Orderbook id: 252993

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 9 364 289

Listing date on the Official List: 4 April 2022



Industry: 30 Financials

ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services

Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap

Managing director: Maunu Lehtimäki

Address: Aleksanterinkatu 19 A

         FI-00100 Helsinki

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 9 476 690

Internet: www.evli.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
