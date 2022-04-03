Pierer Mobility: The Pierer Mobility Group, with brand like KTM or Husqvarna, achieved record growth in sales and earnings in the 2021 financial year. This was driven by the high global market demand for Powered Two-Wheelers (PTWs). With a total of 409,797 motorcycles and e-bicycles sold, the Group thus delivered a further record year in succession. In 2022, challenges in the international supply chains must be expected to continue, as capacity and supply bottlenecks at individual suppliers and in international transport logistics may lead to delays with deliveries. In addition, it is also important to keep a close eye on geopolitical risks. Particularly, the war in Ukraine will have a negative impact on the global economy. The business of PIERER Mobility Group is not directly affected ...

