FACC: In the financial year 2021, after another challenging year for the entire aviation industry, aerospace company FACC AG achieved the predicted sales and operating results. Negative one-off effects caused by a lost legal dispute dating back to 2008 were processed. With new orders amounting to Euro 1 bn and the consistent implementation of the corporate strategy "FACC 2030", FACC expects a growth in sales of approx. 10% for the financial year 2022. Starting in the second half of 2021, the aviation market has further stabilized, especially in the field of short- and medium-haul aircraft. In the business jet segment, which is of special importance to FACC, the pre-crisis level could be reached again as from Q3/2021. In the long run, the prospect is extremely good. Airbus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...