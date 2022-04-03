Andritz: Technology group Andritz has received an order from Jiangxi Five Star Paper China, to supply a high-capacity, chemi-thermomechanical pulping system. Start-up is planned for 2023. Andritz will install its well-proven P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) technology to achieve optimum pulp quality at lowest energy consumption. The pulp will be used to produce folding boxboard (FBB) from eucalyptus wood chips as raw material. With a capacity of 1,500 admt/d the new fiberline will be the largest system worldwide based on a single-line concept with only one HC refiner as the heart of the process.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.32% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (31/03/2022)

