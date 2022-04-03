VIG: Within the first year of the Euro 500 mn Senior Sustainability Bond, being issued in March 2021, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) was able to allocate 100% of the bond's net proceeds to green and social projects. Around 50 investors from 12 European countries have subscribed to the bond, which was successfully placed on 18 March 2021; over three quarters of them have an explicit focus on sustainability in their portfolios. "As a society, we collectively face the task of protecting today what will become increasingly important tomorrow: sustainable, renewable energy, living spaces of all kinds, necessary resources and social cohesion. We, as VIG Group, want to achieve a sustainably positive environmental and social impact with our investments. We demonstrate this clearly with our ...

