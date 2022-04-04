PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 4, 2022

Acquisition of 100% of Generix Group Portugal





Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, announces that it has acquired 100% of its subsidiary Generix Group Portugal.

On March 31, 2022, Generix Group acquired the 50% stake in its subsidiary Generix Group Portugal that was previously held mainly by the founding manager, thus increasing the company's stake in this subsidiary to 100%.

The outgoing manager will accompany this long-planned move as part of a transition period that will ensure optimal operating continuity.

Commenting on this acquisition, Jean-Charles Deconninck, Chairman of the Board, said: "Generix Group Portugal has been growing its business for the past 15 years thanks to its strong reputation in the B2B Integration markets (EDI, electronic invoicing) and to its development in recent years in the Supply Chain Execution market. This operation, in line with the Group's international development strategy, anchors it in a key territory where it has also set up a European Shared Services Center since 2018."

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers. Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

