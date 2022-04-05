DJ Travis Perkins: Tender Offer

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Tender Offer 05-Apr-2022 / 09:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP300,000,000 4.50 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (EUWA).

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

5 April 2022. Travis Perkins plc (the "Offeror") announces today an invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding GBP300,000,000 4.50 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1407695680) (the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash up to the Final Acceptance Amount (as defined below) (such invitation, the " Offer").

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 April 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below, as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For detailed terms of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum, copies of which are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offer

A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below:

Description ISIN/ Outstanding Benchmark Purchase of the Notes Common Code Principal Security Spread Target Acceptance Amount Amount 4.50 per UK Treasury An aggregate principal amount of Notes such cent. 2.25% due 7 that the total Purchase Price payable Guaranteed XS1407695680 GBP300,000,000 September 145 bps (excluding Accrued Interest) for such Notes is Notes due /140769568 2023 (ISIN: no greater than GBP120,000,000 (subject to the 2023 GB00B7Z53659) right of the Offeror to elect to accept more or less than this amount)

Rationale for the Offer

The Offer is being made to manage the Offeror's debt profile proactively and provide liquidity for investors in the Notes.

Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Notes which have not been validly submitted and/or accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.

Purchase Price

The Offeror will pay for any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by it pursuant to the Offer a purchase price for such Notes (the "Purchase Price") to be determined at or around 11.00 a.m. (London time) on 13 April 2022 (the "Pricing Time") in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum by reference to the annualised sum (such annualised sum, the "Purchase Yield") of (i) the purchase spread of 145 bps (the "Purchase Spread") and (ii) the Benchmark Security Rate, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Accrued Interest

The Offeror will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Final Acceptance Amount and Scaling

The Offeror proposes to accept an aggregate principal amount of Notes (if any) such that the total Purchase Price payable (excluding Accrued Interest) by the Offeror for all such Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer does not exceed GBP120,000,000 (the "Target Acceptance Amount"). However, the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than (or none of) the Target Acceptance Amount for purchase pursuant to the Offer (the final aggregate amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer being the "Final Acceptance Amount").

If the Offeror decides to accept for purchase valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer is greater than the Final Acceptance Amount, the Offeror intends to accept such Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer is no greater than the Final Acceptance Amount, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Holders must validly tender their Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 April 2022 unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the "Expiration Deadline").

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum principal amount of Notes of no less than GBP100,000 (being the minimum denomination of the Notes), and may be submitted in integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereabove.

A separate Tender Instruction must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner.

Indicative timetable for the Offer

The anticipated transaction timetable is summarised below:

Times and Dates Events (All times are London time) Commencement of the Offer Announcement of Offer. 5 April 2022 Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent (subject to the restrictions set out in "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" below). Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for 4.00 p.m. on 12 April Holders to be able to participate in the Offer. 2022 Announcement of Indicative Results Announcement by the Offeror of the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer, together with a non-binding indication of the level at which it Prior to the Pricing expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount and indicative details of any pro rata scaling that Time on 13 April 2022 will apply in the event that the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer. Pricing Time Determination of the Benchmark Security Rate and calculation of the Purchase Yield and Purchase At or around 11.00 Price. a.m. on 13 April 2022 Announcement of Results and Pricing Announcement by the Offeror of whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase As soon as reasonably pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, the Benchmark Security practicable after the Rate, the Purchase Yield, the Purchase Price and details of any pro rata scaling of tenders of Pricing Time the Notes. Settlement Date Expected Settlement Date for the Offer. 14 April 2022

The Offeror may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to so extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and revocation of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

