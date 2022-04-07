DJ Biophytis Announces 2021 Operational and Financial Results and Gives Updates on 2022 perspectives

Biophytis Announces 2021 Operational and Financial Results and Gives Updates on 2022 perspectives 07-Apr-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Biophytis Announces 2021 Operational and Financial Results and Gives Updates on 2022 perspectives

-- Success of Nasdaq IPO in February 2021

-- EUR23.9M of available cash on December 31 2021 and new financing instruments for a total of EUR42M allowingfinancial visibility beyond mid 2023

-- Strong growth of operational expenses to EUR26.8M, mainly reflecting clinical program advancement inCOVID-19 (COVA) and in sarcopenia (SARA)

-- Significant milestones reached for COVA and SARA allowing to prepare for future development of theprograms

Paris, France, Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), April 7th, 2022 - 8am CET - Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces its non audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and provides updates on key operational achievements as well as perspectives for 2022.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, declares: "2021 was a very busy year for Biophytis, both for our financing and for the execution of our clinical studies. We have succeeded in listing the Company on Nasdaq in February 2021, which now allows us to be present in the most important market in the world for investment in Biotech. We also renewed our instruments with historical partners: Atlas and Kreos Capital, for a total of EUR42M of new financings. Those new instruments, together with our EUR24 millions of cash at the end of December 2021 should allow a good financial visibility for the development of the Company.

Regarding the projects, after having launched COVA - our international study in Covid-19 in 2020 - the whole Company was focused in 2021 on patient recruitment. Based on the independent DMC review of our study in September 2021 based on the first 155 patients, Sarconeos (BIO101) was demonstrating efficacy in the "promising zone" for respiratory manifestations linked to COVID-19. This interim result was very important for us to progress the study into its last phase. Since then, the health situation has changed. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased, due to a lower severity from the Omicron variant, and to the strong progression of collective immunization. Therefore, we have taken the decision to early terminate patient enrolment into the COVA study, in order to be able to report results by Q3 2022. In the meantime, we will have the opportunity to bring Sarconeos (BIO101) to some patients in Brazil, in the framework of an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for which we obtained authorization from ANVISA last December 2021.

Lastly, 2021 was also a landmark year for SARA, our phase 2 trial in Sarcopenia. We achieved the study with encouraging results, despite a reduced cohort having performed the full test of our primary endpoint: the 400MWT test, due to restrictions during the pandemic. We are now exchanging with FDA for the preparation our phase 2-3 study and assuming authorizations are obtained, we expect to enroll our first patient in by H2 2022.

In a global very unstable context since two years, we have demonstrated our capacity to adapt, while progressing the development of our main assets. We are still concentrating on the Company key objective, which is to bring to the market the products coming from our research."

Major operational milestones achieved during 2021:

-- As regards to our global Phase 2-3 COVA study in COVID-19:

-- The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) had recommended in September 2021 from the Interim Analysis 2 thecontinuation of the COVA study without modification of the protocol based on results showing the efficacy of thetreatment with Sarconeos (BIO101) in the promising zone and no futility of the study,

-- 237 patients have been randomized to date, over a total cohort expected to be between 310 and 465patients, in 35 clinical centers in France, Belgium, the USA and Brazil

-- As regards to our Phase 2 SARA-INT trial for the treatment of Sarcopenia:

-- Sarconeos (BIO101) at the highest dose of 350 mg bid demonstrated an increase of 0.1 meter per second (m/s) in the PP population (Per Protocol subset of participants that complied to the clinical protocol) of treatment).This result is meaningful as the Minimal Clinically Important Difference (MCID) for the 400MWT in sarcopenia is 0.1m/s.

-- However, due to restrictions during the pandemic, only 106 patients could perform the 400m walk test atthe end-of-treatment visit, which was the primary endpoint of our study - ie 55% of loss of efficacy data,

-- Following a type C meeting in January 2022 with the FDA the Company is currently preparing a Phase 2-3study, with the objective of having a first patient in during H2 2022, pending regulatory authorizations, anddepending on the evolution of the pandemic.

2022 outlook and perspectives:

-- For the COVA study in COVID-19:

To date, 237 patients have been recruited in our COVA study. Due to the evolution of the pandemic in the territories of our studies which are presenting high vaccination and collective immunization rates, provided the predominance of the Omicron variant which involve significantly lower number of hospital cases, patient recruitment has strongly slowed down and then stopped since the first months of 2022. In this context, we have decided to early terminate patient enrollment, and plan to report the results of this trial by Q3 2022.

-- For the SARA study in Sarcopenia:

Following the first type C meeting with FDA in January 2022, a second type C meeting is planned in Q3 2022 to discuss the Phase 2-3 protocol. The objective is to have a FPI (First patient In) for this study during H2 2022. We also plan to have discussions with EMA during H2 2022, in order to obtain scientific advice on the Phase 2 results and the progression toward a phase 2-3. These plans remain subject to regulatory authorizations and procedures, any delays in patient recruitment or retention, interruptions in sourcing or supply chain, and to COVID-19-related delays.

-- For the MYODA study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD):

After an IND "may proceed" letter from the FDA (USA)in December 2019, in March 2021 Biophytis received approval from the Belgian FAMHP to proceed with its clinical investigation of Sarconeos (BIO101) in non-ambulatory patients with DMD. However due to the COVID-19 situation and its impact on our operational capabilities, the MYODA study has been delayed to end of 2022 or beginning of 2023 depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Annual 2021 Financial Results

The Company's annual 2021 non-audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS were reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors on April 4, 2022. Audit procedures are being completed, the issuance of the audit report is pending, and will be included in the Company's upcoming 2021 annual financial report and SEC Form 20-F, respectively to be filed with AMF and SEC.

* Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits included in other current financial assets. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits included in other current financial assets as of December 31, 2021 were EUR23.9 million, a significant increase of EUR5.6 million compared to EUR18.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

The table below summarizes the non audited profit and loss statement.

* Research and Development Expenses. Net research and development expenses were EUR19.7 million for 2021, an increase of EUR9.8 million, compared to EUR9.9 million in 2020. This increase is mainly reflecting the progression of the COVA program from Phase 1 to Phase 2, the finalization of SARA-INT, our phase 2 trial in Sarcopenia, as well as the scaling up of Sarconeos (BIO101) to prepare for potential registration.

Net research and development expenses included research tax credits (French 'Crédit d'Impôt Recherche', or CIR) totaling EUR4 million in 2021 compared to EUR3.3 million in 2020.

* General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were EUR7.2 million for 2021 compared to EUR4 million for 2020, an increase of EUR3.2 million, primarily in connection with our listing on Nasdaq, and to higher personnel costs.

-- Financial results: Financial loss amounted to EUR4.4 million in 2021 vs EUR11.6 million in 2020, a decreaseof EUR7.2 million, resulting majorly from the variation of the fair value as calculated using IFRS 9, for our variousconvertible financing instruments, respectively Atlas, Kreos and Negma in 2021 and Atlas & Negma in 2020.

* Net Loss. Net loss was EUR31.2 million for 2021, as compared to EUR25.5 million for 2020. Net loss per share (based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding over the period except the treasury shares) was EUR0.26 in 2021 compared to EUR0.43 in 2020.

Appointments:

Biophytis has reinforced its management teams through the nominations of: Benoit Canolle as Chief Business Officer, and Rob Van Maanen as Chief Medical Officer in 2021, then Philippe Rousseau as Chief Financial Officer in April 2022, upon departure of Evelyne Nguyen

At the Board level, Claude Allary serves as Independent Director since July 2021, replacing Jean Franchi.

Reminder of key operational events

(more details are provided in our press releases as available on Biophytis's website: www.biophytis.com)

-- Cova Phase 2-3 program in respiratory deficiencies linked to COVID-19:

