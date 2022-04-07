Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
07.04.22
14:22 Uhr
32,550 Euro
-1,150
-3,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
Realtime
32,55032,95019:44
32,60032,90019:37
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 19:40
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORECO: Noreco: Company Presentation Fearnley Securities

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has today published an investor presentation. The presentation can be found attached and will be made available at www.noreco.com.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--company-presentation-fearnley-securities,c3542595

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3542595/1561622.pdf

Noreco Presentation_Fearnley Securities 070422

© 2022 PR Newswire
