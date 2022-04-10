Vienna Insurance Group: Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has signed a cooperation agreement with Vienna-based international PropTech company Gropyus. VIG Group is supporting Gropyus with insurance, assistance services, financing and the company's planned expansion to Central and Eastern Europe. The partnership with Gropyus began as early as 2021 with VIG's investment in the company, and now a further cooperation has also been established. "In Gropyus, VIG has found an ideal partner with whom to further extend its commitment to affordable housing for a broad cross-section of the population. This partnership aligns with our goal of establishing additional social sustainability measures as part of the 'VIG 25' strategic programme and investing in an ecosystem for affordable ...

