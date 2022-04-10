UBM Development: Prospects at the beginning of the past financial year pointed to a delayed corona dent, but the first six months already showed that 2021 would be better than expected. Revenue of Austrian based real estate development company UBM rose by 51.8% to Euro 278.3 mn while Total Output remained generally stable at Euro 471.0 mn. Net profit reached the second highest level in UBM's nearly 150-year history at Euro 43.7 mn, among others due to the profitable sale of projects before realisation. EBT amounted to Euro 60.1 mn and was slightly higher than the expectations of capital market analysts, all of whom continue to issue a buy recommendation for the share. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of UBM will therefore propose a record dividend of Euro 2.25 per share ...

