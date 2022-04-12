INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

INFICON: Oliver Wyrsch, Head of the US Business of INFICON, succeeds Lukas Winkler in the position as CEO on January 1, 2023



Corporate Contact Dr. Beat E. Lüthi Präsident des Verwaltungsrats INFICON Holding AG Please contact: elisabeth.kuehne@inficon.com; +41 81 300 4980 The Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG announces that Oliver Wyrsch (1977), President and General Manager of the US Business at INFICON, will succeed Lukas Winkler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of INFICON Holding AG. Based on its long-term and deliberate succession planning, INFICON can appoint an internal candidate for the top executive position. With a view to his age, Lukas Winkler (1962) wishes to step down from his current position as per January 1, 2023; he served as CEO since 2004. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG, comments on the upcoming change at the helm: 'We would like to sincerely thank Lukas Winkler for his exceptional work as CEO of our company. Today, INFICON holds an outstanding position as global industry technology leader with strong financials. We regret, yet respect Lukas Winkler's decision to pass on the responsibility as CEO after almost 20 years. At the same time, we are proud to present Oliver Wyrsch as an excellent internal successor. Oliver Wyrsch holds the position of President and General Manager of INFICON's US Business since 2018. Lukas Winkler and Oliver Wyrsch will work closely together to assure a smooth and seamless transition at the top of INFICON . Oliver Wyrsch is a Swiss Citizen. He holds a master's degree in Computer Science and Business Administration from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETH). He started his professional career in 2004 as management consultant with Accenture and Booz & Co. Before joining INFICON in 2018 as President and General Manager of the US Business, he served seven years in various functions at Mettler Toledo in Germany and the USA - last as Head of the Strategic Business Unit Machine Vision Inspection. E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

