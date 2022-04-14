DJ Grand City Properties S.A. notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 14-Apr-2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Name: Grand City Properties S.A., 1 Avenue du Bois, 1251 Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg B 165560 LEI: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Aroundtown SA Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: N/A 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/04/2022 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached % of voting rights Total number of to shares (total of 7.A) through financial voting rights of instruments Total of both issuervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 50.04% % 50.04% 176,187,899 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 35.95 % % 35.95% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the Transparency Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Law) LU0775917882 88,159,945 50.04% % % % % % SUBTOTAL A 88,159,945 50.04% (Direct & Indirect) B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument x Periodxi exercised/ converted. % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial Expiration datex Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument Conversion settlementxii rights Periodxi % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): % of voting rights through financial % of voting rights held by ultimate instruments held by ultimate N Namexv controlling person or entity or controlling person or entity or held Total Directly held directly by any subsidiary if directly by any subsidiary if it of controlled by it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than the both (use number notifiable threshold notifiable threshold (s) from 1^st column) 1 Aroundtown SA Edolaxia 2 Group 50.04% 50.04% 1 Limited 9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional informationxvi: Edolaxia Group ltd is a subsidiary of Aroundtown SA The previous notification of major holdings by the above mentioned parties was on 11/05/2017 Done at Luxembourg On 14/04/2022

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109 /EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)