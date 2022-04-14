Anzeige
WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
Xetra
14.04.22
17:40 Uhr
17,900 Euro
+0,400
+2,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,82017,98020:01
17,82017,98019:17
14.04.2022 | 18:28

189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 14-Apr-2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                        Transparency Regulation') 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Name: Grand City Properties S.A., 1 Avenue du Bois, 1251 Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg B 165560 
LEI: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                          City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Aroundtown SA                      Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
N/A 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:             14/04/2022 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
               % of voting rights attached  % of voting rights          Total number of 
               to shares (total of 7.A)   through financial           voting rights of 
                                instruments    Total of both  issuervii 
                             (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) in % (7.A + 
                                         7.B) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was            50.04%            %     50.04% 176,187,899 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)                   35.95 %            %     35.95% 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of shares  Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible)    Direct       Indirect       Direct           Indirect 
              (Art. 8 of the   (Art. 9 of the    (Art. 8 of the    (Art. 9 of the Transparency 
             Transparency Law)  Transparency Law)  Transparency Law)         Law) 
LU0775917882         88,159,945                     50.04%                % 
                                           %                % 
                                           %                % 
SUBTOTAL A                      88,159,945                         50.04% 
(Direct & Indirect) 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 
                                Number of voting rights that may be 
Type of financial    Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion  acquired if the instrument is    % of voting rights 
instrument        x        Periodxi        exercised/ converted. 
                                                       % 
                                                       % 
                                                       % 
                     SUBTOTAL B.1                            % 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 
Type of financial   Expiration datex Exercise/   Physical or cash   Number of voting rights   % of voting 
instrument                Conversion  settlementxii                  rights 
                     Periodxi 
                                                           % 
                                                           % 
                                                           % 
                            SUBTOTAL B.2                          % 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
(please tick the applicable box) 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate 
organisational chart in case of a complex structure): 
                               % of voting rights through financial 
             % of voting rights held by ultimate   instruments held by ultimate 
      N  Namexv   controlling person or entity or  controlling person or entity or held Total  Directly 
             held directly by any subsidiary if  directly by any subsidiary if it  of   controlled by 
              it equals or is higher than the    equals or is higher than the   both  (use number 
                notifiable threshold         notifiable threshold         (s) from 1^st 
                                                       column) 
   1    Aroundtown 
         SA 
        Edolaxia 
   2     Group                 50.04%                    50.04%    1 
        Limited 
 
 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: 
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 
 
10. Additional informationxvi: 
Edolaxia Group ltd is a subsidiary of Aroundtown SA 
The previous notification of major holdings by the above mentioned parties was on 11/05/2017 
Done at    Luxembourg On 14/04/2022

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109 /EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.