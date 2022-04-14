DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 1st quarter 2022 résults

Press release

In Paris, on April 14, 2022

1st QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

-- Results in line with expectations

-- Very solid financial structure

-- EUR1.95 dividend per share to be proposed at the coming General Meetingon May 5, 2022

-- Key sales activity indicators (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021) ? Total orders: Today, Kaufman & Broad SA reported its unaudited results for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year (December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, made the following comments: EUR278.0 M vs. EUR272.7 M incl. VAT Of which Housing: EUR278.0 M "The 1st quarter results are in line with our expectations. Orders increased by 8.1% in vs. EUR238.3 M incl. VAT volume, and by 18.6% in value. The pace of sales remained strong. As we had mentioned last January, the volume of construction permits granted grew, quarter-over-quarter, but 1,237 vs. 1,144 units did not reach the same level as in previous years. ? Housing take-up period*: Pressure on the cost of construction, linked to the health crisis, was anticipated and 4.5 vs. 4.9 months (0.4 has been absorbed by the cautious provisioning policy we have implemented for the past months) several years, along with strict positions on real estate acquisitions. -- Key financial This has allowed us to maintain an acceptable economic performance over the quarter, data with a virtually stable gross margin, EBIT margin, and net result. The increased WCR compared to end-February 2021 is as expected. It reflects an accelerated start-up of (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 except operations that will help contribute to revenue over the year. where otherwise stated) With the evolving global economic and geopolitical situation, we anticipate increased ? Revenue: pressure on the cost of construction over the coming period, and, going forward, on EUR279.0 M vs. EUR285.9 M interest rates. Of which Housing: EUR235.2 M vs. EUR247.3 M While Kaufman & Broad is not yet seeing any particular pressure on its key sales Gross margin: indicators (orders, acquisition of new prospects, cancellation rate, and take-up periods), the group is already mobilized to deal with a possible deterioration of the EUR48.3 M vs. EUR49.4 M economic situation during the coming months. ? EBIT margin**: 7.5% vs. 7.7% ? EBIT: EUR21.0 M Kaufman & Broad is even more selective in the positions it takes on real estate vs. EUR21.9 M acquisitions, the costs of which are already systematically evaluated to take account of ? Attributable net increasing construction costs and our customers purchasing power. income: EUR11.8 M vs. EUR11.8 M ? Net financial In addition, we have implemented a rigorous optimization program for all of our debt***: projects, whether for their technical and financial structuring or their sales conditions. EUR69.5 M vs. -EUR35.9 M at end-Nov. 2021 ? Financing In the medium term, by relying on the quality of our Backlog and the robustness of our capacity: EUR336.5 M vs. financial structure, we at Kaufman & Broad are confident in our ability to take -EUR439.5 M at end-Nov. 2021 advantage of the still-strong consumer and investor demand. Housing needs has never been so high, powered by demographic, sociological and environmental factors. -- Key growth To date, the outlook we announced last January for all of 2022 remains unchanged: indicators revenue is projected to increase by at least 5%. The EBIT margin should be above 7%. (end-Feb. 2022 vs. end-Feb. 2021) Kaufman & Broad will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the economic and financial situation, particularly in terms of interest rates" ? Total backlog: EUR3,374.1 M vs.EUR3,572.4 M Of which Housing: EUR2,278.7 M vs. EUR2,332.6 M ? Housing property portfolio: 34,199 units vs 35,149 units at end-Nov. 2021

-- Sales activity

-- Housing

Q1 2022 saw EUR278.0 million (including VAT) in housing orders in value, compared to EUR234.3 for Q1 2021, an 18.6% increase. In volume, this amounted to 1,237 units (vs. 1,144 in Q1 2021), an 8.1% increase.

The take-up period for construction programs was 4.5 months over 3 months, a 1.9-month improvement over Q1 2021 (4.9 months).

Supply, with 94% of housing units located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Aa and B1), stood at 1,873 units at end-February 2022 (vs. 1,872 at end-February 2021).

Breakdown of the customer base

First-time buyer orders accounted for 18% of sales in value (including VAT), compared to 9% for Q1 2021. Second-time buyers accounted for 12% of sales, vs. 6% during the same period in 2021.

Orders from investors accounted for 36% of sales (of which 30% for the Pinel incentive alone). And finally, block sales were down significantly, at 34% of orders in terms of value (incl. VAT) vs. 51% for Q1 2021.

-- Commercial Property

No orders were recorded for Commercial properties in Q1 2022, compared to EUR38.4 million in net orders during Q1 2021.

Kaufman & Broad is currently marketing or reviewing approximately 130,000 sq.m of office and 214,000 sq.m of logistics space. It also currently has over 93,400 sq.m of office space either currently under construction or starting up over the next few months, along with over 42,100 sq.m of logistics space. And finally, it still has nearly 101,000 sq.m of office space transactions to be finalized.

-- Leading sales and growth indicators

As of February 28, 2022, the Housing backlog stood at EUR2,278.7 million (excl. VAT), vs. EUR2,332.6 million (excl. VAT), covering 24.9 and 29.8 months of business respectively. Kaufman & Broad also had 145 housing programs in the marketing phase as of the same date, representing 1,873 housing units (vs. 146 programs and 2,011 units at end- 2021).

The Housing property portfolio represents 34,199 units. It is down 5.5% compared to end-February 2021, and corresponds to over 5 years of commercial business.

Land reserves make up 94% of the housing units located in high-demand, low-supply areas, i.e. 32,198 units as of end-February 2022.

In Q2 2022, the group plans to start up 35 new programs, including 17 in Ile-de-France with 694 units, and 18 in the Provinces, with 797 units.

At end-February, the Commercial properties Backlog had recorded no sales, compared to EUR1,239.8 million excl. VAT at end-February 2021.

-- Financial results

-- Activity

Overall revenue stands at EUR279.0 million, compared to EUR285.9 million in Q1 2021.

Housing revenue was EUR235.2 million (excl. VAT), vs. EUR247.3 million (excl. VAT) in H1 2021. This represents 84.3% of group revenue.

Revenue from the Apartment business stands at EUR229.3 million (excl. VAT),(vs. EUR227.9 million (excl. VAT) in Q1 2021).

Revenue in the Commercial Property segment came to EUR41.3 million (excl. VAT), compared to EUR36.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Other business generated revenue of EUR2.5 million (excl. VAT), vs. EUR2.3 million in 2021.

-- Profitability data

Gross margin was EUR48.3 million for Q1 2022, compared to EUR49.4 million for the same period in 2021. The gross margin ratio was the same as for 2021, standing at 17.3%.

Current operating expenses totaled EUR27.3 million (9.8% of revenue), vs. EUR27.5 million in Q1 2021 (9.6% of revenue).

Current operating income stood at EUR21.0 million, compared to EUR21.9 million in 2021. The current operating income margin was 7.5% vs. 7.7% for Q1 2021.

Consolidated net income for Q1 2022 totaled EUR15.7 million vs. EUR14.8 million for 2021. Non-controlling equity interests stood at EUR3.9 million vs. EUR3.0 million for Q1 2021.

At EUR11.8 million, attributable net income was the same as for Q1 2021.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The financial net debt as at February 28, 2022 (not including IFRS 16 lease liabilities and Neoresid put debt) was EUR69.5 million, to be weighed against EUR35.9 million in positive net cash at end-November 2021. Cash assets (available cash and investment securities) stood at EUR86.5 million on February 28, 2022, compared to EUR189.5 million as at November 30, 2021. Financial capacity was EUR336.5 million compared to EUR439.5 million at end-November 2021.

Working capital requirements stood at EUR229.4 million at end-February 2022, i.e. 18.0% of revenue, compared to EUR169.3 million as at Febuary 28, 2021 (14.7% of revenue).

-- Dividends

Kaufman & Broad Sa's Board of Directors plans to propose a dividend payment of EUR1.95 per share at the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 5, 2022.

-- 2022 outlook

To date, the outlook we announced last January for all of 2022 is bearing out: revenue is projected to increase by at least 5%. The EBIT margin should be above 7%.

Kaufman & Broad will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the economic and financial situation, particularly in terms of interest rates.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

-- Next periodic disclosure date:

-- May 5, 2022: General Meeting of shareholders

-- July 12, 2022: H1 2022 Results (after market close)

