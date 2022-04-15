DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 5 MAY 2022

Press release

Paris, April 14, 2022

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 5 MAY 2022

The shareholders of KAUFMAN & BROAD SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on:

5 May 2022 at 9 h00

At the company's registered office

127, avenue Charles de Gaulle Neuilly-sur-Seine (92207)

The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on March 28, 2022 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) was published in the BALO on April 18, 2022 and in the legal gazette Les Petites Affiches on April 19, 2022. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press relations DGM Conseil Directeur Général Finances Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 Bruno Coche thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 01 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

