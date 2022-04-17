Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 17.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Der Preis ist heiß! Nächste große Goldentdeckung in Nevada? Aktie mit Kurs-Sprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: 93Z 
Tradegate
13.04.22
17:15 Uhr
80,00 Euro
+0,80
+1,01 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6080,6014.04.
77,4080,8014.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG27,250+0,18 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG80,00+1,01 %
STRABAG SE36,650+0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.