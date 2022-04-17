Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced encouraging results for the 2021 financial year. The upfront payment from the first Budesolv licensing agreement and strong demand for Carragelose products helped the Company to generate the highest revenues in its history, while the operating result (EBIT) for the full year also improved considerably once again. The company ended the year with a 43% increase in revenues to 11.6 mn (2020: Euro 8.1 m). As planned, research and development spending rose by 26% to Euro 7.5 m (2020: Euro 5.9 m), the majority of which was used for clinical development projects. The loss for the period improved slightly to Euro -5.9 mn in 2021 (2020: Euro -6.0 mn). Marinomed is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...