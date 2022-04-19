Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.04.2022
WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 
Actusnews Wire
19.04.2022 | 19:12
GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé announces the availability of its 2021 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) has filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 15, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.groupe-gorge.com, under the Finance section, "Financial information" in French, the English version will be available in the coming days. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;
  • the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;
  • information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;
  • the Declaration of extra-financial performance;
  • the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and
  • the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 16, 2022 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Follow Groupe Gorgé on :
www.groupe-gorge.com
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74035-groupe-gorge_mise-a-disposition-du-urd-2021_en.pdf

