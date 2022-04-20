- (PLX AI) - Brussel Lambert acquires a majority stake in Sanoptis, a European leader in ophthalmology clinics, to accelerate the company's growth in partnership with its management and doctors.
- • Brussel Lambert committing up to EUR 750 million in equity for the transaction
- • Sanoptis, which has a network of ophthalmology clinics across Germany and Switzerland, was bought from Telemos Capital
- • As part of the transaction, the incumbent management will increase its stake in the company by way of a substantial reinvestment
