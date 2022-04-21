DJ PRESS RELEASE BY KAUFMAN & BROAD FOLLOWING THE CROSSING BY PROMOGIM OF THE 20% THRESHOLDS OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY

Kaufman & Broad SA PRESS RELEASE BY KAUFMAN & BROAD FOLLOWING THE CROSSING BY PROMOGIM OF THE 20% THRESHOLDS OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY 21-Apr-2022

Press release

Paris, 22th April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

BY KAUFMAN & BROAD FOLLOWING THE crossing by promogim of THE 20% THRESHOLDS OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

AND VOTING RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad noted that Promogim Groupe SAS declared on April 21, 2022, to hold 4,265,000 shares of the company Kaufman & Broad.SA representing 20.01 %[1] of its capital and to have exceeded the legal threshold of 20% in voting rights[2] with 5,569,668, on April 21, 2022 with 20.58% of the company's theoretical voting rights.

The Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad SA acknowledges:

* the crossing by Promogim Groupe SAS of the 20% thresholds of the share capital and voting rights of the company

* It also takes note of Promogim's repeated statement that it does not plan to acquire control of Kaufman & Broad or to request the appointment of a director, as well as its confidence in the management, prospects and group strategy.

* It reiterates its concern that Promogim is a residential developer directly competing with Kaufman & Broad, and indicates that it will remain very attentive to the issue of potential conflicts of interest and will ensure the preservation of the interests of all of the company's shareholders.

* It also reiterates its commitment to maintaining the Group's specific culture, which is characterized in particular by a core shareholder base closely involved in the management of Kaufman & Broad, consisting of Kaufman & Broad employees, which is a guarantee of the motivation of the teams, the creation and sharing of value, and the ongoing development of the Group.



Contacts

Directeur Général Finances Press relations Bruno Coche Emmeline Cacitti 01 41 43 44 73 06 72 42 66 24 Infos-invest@ketb.com ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

[1] Based on a total number of shares making up the capital of 21,313,023 as of March 31, 2022

[2] Based on the theoretical number of voting rights of 27 062 536.

