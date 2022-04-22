Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Reserve report update

Tethys engaged McDaniel and Associates Consultants to provide a reserve report as of December 31, 2021. This report has now been completed and was prepared in compliance with NI51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the COGE Handbook. The following is a summary from the report:

Reserve Category Barrel of Oil Equivalent (net Mbbl) Total Proved Reserves 41,873 Total Proved and Probable 79,320 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible 126,761

Summary of NPV after taxes ($M US Dollars) Reserve Category 0.0% 10.0% Total Proved Reserves $492,732 $297,781 Total Proved and Probable $1,050,727 $533,391 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible $1,770,857 $806,521

Production update

The KBD-02, KBD-06, and KBD-07 wells are in their trial production phase and are averaging about 400 tons per day. The KBD-03 well is now in its 90 day production period in the Aptian zone and is producing approximately 110 tons per day using a 9 mm choke. On the KBD-08 well after successful recovery of perforating guns and logging that has not identified any channeling behind the production casing the Company will be performing a selective acid treatment as standard practice to stimulate the Jurassic carbonate reservoir.

Exploration update

The Company spudded the KUL-04 gas well on April 21 and plans to spud the KBD-04 well today (previously identified as KBD-09). The company is also moving forward with its plans to drill four development gas wells in the Kyzloi field starting with KYZ-113 estimated to commence on May 10th.

Normal Course Issuer Bid update

As of April 21st, the Company has repurchased 233,860 shares of the of the 5,377,000 common shares that it is approved to acquire until February 7, 2023.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Officer

901-763-4001

info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121361