Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF) ("Choom"), announces today that Choom and certain of its subsidiaries (Choom BC Retail Holdings Inc., 2151414 Alberta Ltd., 2688412 Ontario Inc., and Phivida Holdings Inc., herein the "Subsidiaries", and together with Choom, the "Companies") have obtained an order (the "Initial Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia providing the Companies protection from their creditors pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA").

As part of the Initial Order, the Companies are authorized to enter into an interim financing term sheet (the "Interim Financing") with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lenders has agreed to advance to the Companies up to an aggregate of $0.8 million to fund the Companies' ongoing operations and CCAA proceedings.

CCAA Proceedings

The Companies have obtained CCAA protection for an initial period of 10 days, expiring on May 2, 2022 and the Court has set a further hearing date of May 2, 2022 at which time an extension of the protection under the CCAA will be sought. Pursuant to the Initial Order, Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed as monitor in the Companies' CCAA proceeding (in that capacity, the "Monitor").

While under CCAA protection, creditors and others are stayed from pursuing any claims or enforcing any rights against the Companies. The Companies are seeking creditor protection under the CCAA in order to permit the Companies to conduct a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") and facilitate a transaction that will allow the Companies to address their liquidity issues and stabilize operations. The Companies intend to operate in the ordinary course throughout the CCAA proceedings and while conducting the SISP. Management of the Companies will remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Companies, under the general oversight of the Monitor. The Companies' day-to-day obligations to employees and key suppliers of goods and services, from and after the filing date, is expected to continue to be met.

All inquiries regarding the CCAA proceeding should be directed to the Monitor (Philippe Mendelson, 604-891-8491). Information about the Companies' CCAA proceeding, including all court orders and the Monitor's reports, will be available on the Monitor's website at www.ey.com/ca/choom.

Interim Financing

In order to fund the CCAA proceedings, the SISP and other short term working capital requirements, the Companies have executed a term sheet with the Lenders, pursuant to which the Lenders will advance an interim financing loan in the aggregate amount of $0.8 million (the "Loan"). A portion of the Loan is available immediately, with the balance available if approved by the Court following the May 2, 2022 hearing. The Loan accrues interest at a rate of 12% per annum, and matures, at the latest, on August 31, 2022. The Loan is secured against all assets of the Companies pursuant to the Initial Order.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") is a significant shareholder of Choom and is the Lender in connection with the Interim Financing. Each of the aforementioned parties is a "related party" of Choom and, accordingly, the Interim Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" of Choom under MI 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Related party transactions under MI 61-101 require a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval unless exemptions from these requirements are available. Choom will rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement contained in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) in respect of the Interim Financing and the exemption from minority approval requirement contained in Section 5.7(d) of MI 61-101 (Bankruptcy , Insolvency, Court Order) in respect of the Interim Financing. Choom did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Interim Financing transaction, as the details of the transaction were not finalized until immediately prior to the closing and Choom wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

