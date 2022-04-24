A good week for our ATX TR, which went 1,09% up, Do&Co gained 13,51%. News came from Valneva, Strabag, Immofinanz, Fabasoft, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, FACC and Polytec. And look here, which 4 stocks reached the semifinals in our 11th stock market tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,09% to 6.749,61 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -14%. Up to now there were 37 days with a positive and 41 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 18,21% away, from the low 13,65%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,71%, the weakest is Monday with -1,01%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 13,51% in front of Semperit 6,49% and Mayr-Melnhof 5,75%. And the following stocks performed ...

