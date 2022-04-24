Immofinanz: Real estate company Immofinanz raised its esults of operations by roughly 46% to Euro 210.1 million in 2021 and clearly topped the previous year as well as the pre-crisis period in 2019. Net profit improved to Euro 345.8 mn, compared with the crisis-related loss of Euro -165.9 mn in the previous year. Immofinanz has a robust balance sheet structure with a strengthened equity ratio of 48.1% (31 December 2020: 45.1%) and cash and cash equivalents of Euro 987.1 mn. Stefan Schönauer, member of the Executive Board of Immofinanz: "A strong balance sheet, solid financing structure and stable investment grade rating are the foundation for our value-creating, sustainable growth. Our equity ratio improved to roughly 48% during the course of the year and gearing - based on the net ...

