Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
ABSOLUTER ÜBERFLIEGER mit MEGA GEWINNEN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFYU ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 Ticker-Symbol: AM8 
Stuttgart
22.04.22
16:50 Uhr
36,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,30037,10023.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG36,000-0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.