AMAG: AMAG, supplier of primary aluminum and premium cast and rolled aluminum products, a fully owned subsidiary of AMAG Austria Metall AG since the beginning of the year, has been working successfully with Ruag Aerostructures for many years. As an important supplier of complex individual parts and assemblies, AMAG components has now been able to secure the existing scope of supply for years to come and obtain additional orders for new parts and assemblies. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the contract, which has a total volume of around one hundred million euros. Amag: weekly performance: -0.82% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (21/04/2022)

