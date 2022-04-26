DJ Kinarus Receives Grant of Key U.S. Patent for its Lead Therapeutic Candidate

MEDIA RELEASE (PDF) . Grant of KIN001 composition of matter patent strengthens proprietary position in U.S. until at least 2037

Basel, Switzerland, April 26, 2022. Kinarus AG ('Kinarus') announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 11285155 entitled "Pharmaceutical Combinations for Treating Cancer" that covers the Kinarus lead therapeutic candidate KIN001.

The composition of matter claim of the granted U.S. Patent protects the KIN001 pharmaceutical combination of pamapimod and pioglitazone until at least 2037. This allowance adds to the prior granted European patent, EP3468604 B1, which has been validated in the majority of European countries. The composition of matter claim of the granted U.S. and European patents provide protection of the KIN001 pharmaceutical combination, irrespective of therapeutic indication. Kinarus is currently developing KIN001 as an oral treatment for COVID-19 and has plans to develop KIN001 in wet age-related macular degeneration and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The granted U.S and European patents also provide Method of Use Claims for the combination of pamapimod and pioglitazone in the treatment of cancer such as lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and cancer of the GI tract. Patents have also been allowed or granted in ARIPO (African Regional IP Organization), Colombia, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine, South Africa, and are pending in other jurisdictions.

Dr. Alexander Bausch, Kinarus CEO, commented: 'We are delighted with the decision of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to grant this important patent for KIN001. This grant, together with the European patent granted in 2021, protects the pharmaceutical composition of KIN001, and provides a secure IP foundation for exploration of its potential across multiple indications.'

About KIN001

KIN001 is an orally administered combination of two drugs, pamapimod and pioglitazone. Pamapimod is a potent inhibitor of the p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), central for the cellular response in many diseases. Pioglitazone is an agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) gamma, a marketed therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Kinarus has discovered that the drug combination increases the efficacy and durability of therapeutic response in preclinical models reflecting various diseases with substantial unmet medical need. KIN001 possesses anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic activity, supporting its potential broad utility. KIN001 is currently under evaluation in a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19. The 'KINETIC' trial is a fully-powered, randomized Phase 2 trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

About Kinarus

Kinarus AG is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus' differentiated therapeutic candidate, KIN001, has broad potential in numerous therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com.

Contact information

Alexander Bausch CEO, Kinarus AG Tel: +41 61 633 2971 alexander.bausch@kinarus.com

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

