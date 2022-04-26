AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Shareholders agreed to the Board of Directors' recommendations for all proposed resolutions

Dividend of CHF 2.00 approved

All Board members re-elected and Conditional Board of Directors appointed, effective as from the date of the settlement of the tender offer by CSL Behring AG

At today's 94th Annual General Meeting of Vifor Pharma Ltd., shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting was again held in accordance with the Ordinance 3 and the COVID-19 Act and has been reconfirmed in view of the current status of the tender offer launched by CSL Behring AG. Shareholders exercised their rights exclusively through the independent proxy.

Shareholder approvals

Shareholders approved the Annual Report and the Annual Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma Ltd. and the consolidated Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma for 2021 by a large majority, as well as the 2021 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. In addition, shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the business year 2021. A dividend of CHF 2.00, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved and will be paid to shareholders from 3 May 2022 on.

Re-election of Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Chairman Jacques Theurillat and the other members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Hon. Dr. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut, Dr. Sue Mahony, Åsa Riisberg and Kim Stratton in office, as well as Dr. Sue Mahony (Chair), Prof. Hon. Dr. Michel Burnier and Dr. Romeo Cerutti to the Remuneration Committee.

Conditional new elections to the Board, effective as from settlement date

In addition, the Annual General Meeting conditionally elected Paul McKenzie (elected Chairman), Greg Boss, John Levy, Joy Linton, Markus Stämpfli and Elizabeth Walker as new members of the Board of Directors, to become effective as from the date of settlement under the terms of the tender offer of CSL Behring AG as of 18 January 2022. Greg Boss, Joy Linton and Elizabeth Walker have been conditionally elected to the Remuneration Committee.

