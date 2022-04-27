Press Release: To the shareholders of Cavotec SA: Notice of the Annual General Meeting

To be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Lugano, Switzerland at 10.00 CEST at Cavotec SA headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland (Via Giovan BattistaPioda 14, CH-6900 Lugano, Switzerland).

Important communication: no personal attendance and exercise of rights exclusively through the Independent Proxy

Due to the ongoing uncertainties regarding Covid-19 the Annual General Meeting will again take place without physical attendance. As a result, the Board of Directors based on art. 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus decided that the shareholders of Cavotec SA may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Proxy.

For more information regarding the appointment of the Independent Proxy please refer to the "Participation" section below.

Agenda and Proposals of the Board of Directors

1. Appointment of the Chairman of the day

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Patrik Tigerschiöld (Chairman of the Board of Directors) as Chairman of the day for the Annual General Meeting

1. Annual report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2021, report of the Statutory Auditors

The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statement for the year 2021 be approved.

Please refer to the "Documentation" section below.

1. Appropriation of available earnings

The Board of Directors proposes the following appropriation:

CHF Carried forward from previous years (44,142,720) Net gain/loss for the financial year 2021 (45,407,500) Total earnings available (89,550,220) Appropriation to general statutory reserves (retained earnings) - Appropriation to other reserves - Proposed balance to be carried forward (89,550,220) 1. Grant of Discharge from Liability to the Board of Directors and Persons entrusted with the Management from Activities during Business Year 2021

The Board of Directors proposes that discharge be granted to all the members of the Board of Directors and the Persons entrusted with the Management for the business year 2021.

1. Capital reduction through allocation to Share premium reserve

Due to the above-mentioned sale of the airport business, the financial statements for the business year 2021 show a loss of CHF 45'407'500, leading to a capital loss in the amount of CHF 19'725'459. As a restructuring measure the Board of Directors proposes:

1. to reduce the current share capital of CHF 120'631'296.00 by CHF 54'661'056 to CHF 65'970'240 by way of reducing the nominal value of the registered shares from CHF 1.28 by CHF 0.58 to CHF 0.70 and to allocate the nominal value reduction amount to the share premium reserve, which is increased from CHF 19'018'227 to CHF 73'679'283; 1. to confirm as a result of the report of the auditors, that the claims of the creditors are fully covered notwithstanding the capital reduction; 1. to amend articles 4, 4ter para. 1, 4quater and 4quinquies of the Articles of Association according to the following wording as per the date of the entry of the capital reduction in the commercial register (the proposed amendments are underlined):

Article 4 - Share Capital

The share capital of the Company is CHF 65'970'240 and is divided into 94'243'200 fully paid registered shares. Each share has a par value of CHF 0.70.

Article 4ter para. 1

The Board of Directors shall be authorized to increase the share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 6'597'024 through the issuance of up to 9'424'320 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by not later than June 2, 2024.

Article 4quater -- Contingent Share Capital

The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 659'701 through the issuance of up to 942'430 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by the issuance of new shares to employees of the Company and group companies. The pre-emptive rights and advance subscriptions rights of the shareholders of the Company shall thereby be excluded. The shares or rights to subscribe for shares shall be issued to employees pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan 2020-2022 approved by the Board of Directors. Shares or subscription rights may be issued to employees at 10% discount compared with the market price quoted on the stock exchange of that time.

Article 4quinquies -- Contingent Share Capital

The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 659'701 through the issuance of up to 942'430 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by the issuance of new shares to employees of the Company and group companies. The pre-emptive rights and advance subscriptions rights of the shareholders of the Company shall thereby be excluded. The shares or rights to subscribe for shares shall be issued to employees pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan 2021-2023 approved by the Board of Directors. Shares or subscription rights may be issued to employees at 10% discount compared with the market price quoted on the stock exchange of that time.

1. Creation of additional contingent share capital in connection with employee participation

The Board of Directors proposes to create additional contingent share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 659'701 enabling the issuance of up to 942'430 additional shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.70 each in connection with employee participation (Long Term Incentive Plan 2022-2024) by inserting the new article 4sexies of the Articles of Association with the following wording:

Article 4sexies -- Contingent Share Capital

The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 659'701 through the issuance of up to 942'430 fully paid registered shareswith a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by the issuance of new shares to employees of the Company and group companies. The pre-emptiverights and advance subscriptions rights of the shareholders of the Company shall thereby be excluded. The shares or rights to subscribe forshares shall be issued to employees pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan 2022-2024 approved by the Board of Directors. Shares or subscriptionrights may be issued to employees at a 10% discount compared with the market price quoted on the stock exchange at that time.

1. Renewal of Authorized Share Capital

The Board of Directors proposes to extend the duration of the existing authorized share capital in the amount not to exceed CHF 6'597'024 through theissuance of up to 9'424'320 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 currently valid until May 27, 2023, by another year to June 2,2024, by amending article 4ter of the Articles of Association with the following wording (the proposed amendments are underlined):

Article 4ter - Authorized Share Capital

The Board of Directors shall be authorized to increase the share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 6'597'024 through the issuance of up to9'424'320 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by not later than June 2, 2024. Increases in partial amounts shall be permitted.

The Board of Directors shall determine the date of issue of new shares, the issue price, the type of payment, the conditions for the exercise of pre-emptive rights, and the beginning date for dividend entitlement. In this regard, the Board of Directors may issue new shares by means of a firmunderwriting ("Festübernahme") through a banking institution, a syndicate or another third party with a subsequent offer of these shares to theshareholders. The Board of Directors may permit pre-emptive rights that have not been exercised to expire or it may place these rights and/orshares as to which pre-emptive rights have been granted but not exercised, at market conditions or use them for other purposes in the interestof the Company.

The Board of Directors is further authorized to restrict or deny the pre-emptive rights of shareholders and allocate such rights to third parties if theshares are to be used:

1.1 for the acquisition of an enterprise, parts of an enterprise, or participations, or for new investments, or, in case of a share placements,for the financing or refinancing of such transactions; or

2.1 for the purpose of broadening the shareholder constituency in connection with a listing of shares on domestic or foreign stockexchanges or for the purpose of the participation of strategic partners; or

3.1 for the issuance of shares to employees or directors of the Company or of the group companies pursuant to share based incentiveplans approved by the Board of Directors.

1. Approval of Remuneration

According to Art. 16b of the Articles of Association, the general meeting of shareholders shall annually approve the maximum aggregateremuneration amount (covering fixed and variable remuneration) each of:

-- the Board of Directors for the period lasting until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders; -- the CEO for the next business year.

8.1 Approval of Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the maximum aggregate amount of EUR 500'000 for the remuneration (covering fixed and variable pay, pension contribution, social charges, etc.) for the Board of Directors for the period lasting until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

8.2 Approval of Remuneration of the CEO

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the maximum aggregate amount of EUR 2'900'000 for the remuneration (covering fixed and variable pay, pension contribution, social charges, etc.) for the CEO for the business year 2023.

1. Re-election of five Directors, nomination of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

